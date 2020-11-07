Political, civil, decline of US regime definite: Leader

In a tweet on Saturday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei wrote, “The situation in the US & what they themselves say about their elections is a spectacle! This is an example of the ugly face of liberal democracy in the US. Regardless of the outcome, one thing is absolutely clear, the definite political, civil, & moral decline of the US regime.”

After days of vote-counting, US media outlets projected Joe Biden as the winner of the Presidential Election on Saturday. This is while incumbent President Donald Trump has rejected Biden's claim of victory, noting that the "election is far from over". The Trump campaign has vowed to pursue several lawsuits in some states, noting that there has been extensive voter fraud in the country.

MNA