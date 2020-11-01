US imposition of cruel sanctions on Iran, ‘a failed policy’

Speaking in his meeting with Russian Envoy to the Islamic Republic of Iran Levan Dzhagaryan on Sunday, Seyyed Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi pointed to the strategic relations between Iran and Russian Federation and added, “Historical ties and strategic relations between the two countries of Iran and Russia have provided suitable opportunities for the development of political, economic, cultural and security ties between the two countries.”

First Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament referred to the imposition of cruel and unjust US sanctions against Iran and Russia and described it as a failed policy.

Ghazizadeh Hashemi reiterated, “The policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in focusing on the East and development of economic and trade cooperation in the energy and agricultural sectors can lead to improving the level of friendly relations and help strengthen the two countries' positions in the international arena.”

He emphasized the operationalization of bilateral agreements inked between Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission and added, “Given the lifting of Iran’s arms embargo, Iran enjoys high capability in military defense sectors, so that these capabilities and potentials can be used in line with restoration of sustainable peace and stability in the region.”

He also stressed the need to facilitate trade ties between merchants of the two countries and share experiences in the fight against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Russian envoy to Tehran, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the growing trend of relations between the two countries in various arenas and added, “Amicable and friendly relations have always been established between the two countries of Iran and Russia within the framework of bilateral interests and based on mutual respect.”

He then pointed to Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, and added, Russia has always stood by the Islamic Republic of Iran in different periods such as JCPOA and recently, it threw its weight behind Iran at the UN Security Council in the field of lifting Iran’s arms embargo.

