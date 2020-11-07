Iran-Venezuela defense coop. ‘totally legitimate’: Zarif

“It is totally legitimate for Iran and Venezuela to have defense cooperation,” Zarif told Telesur when asked about US threats over Iran and Venezuela cooperation in the defense field.

US ‘failed drastically’ when it tried to extend Iran’s arms embargo at the UNSC and now the US has been forced to use its ‘old strategy’ of threatening and bullying other countries.

“Iran and Venezuela have not allowed themselves to be bullied by the US and I think this will continue to be the case,” he stressed.

MAH/MFA