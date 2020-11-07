FM Zarif visits two medical centers in Cuba

Zarif, who is on an official visit to Cuba, visited the country's Centre for Advanced Studies (CEA) and the Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB).

During the tour, the directors and managers of the two centers briefed the Iranian foreign minister on the breakthroughs made in producing different types of vaccines, especially a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

Also, top executives of the Cuban health ministry and BioCubaFarma offered an explanation on the different stages of producing various kinds of vaccines as well as cooperation between BioCubaFarma and Pasteur Institute of Iran.

The Cuban side also expressed its readiness to work closely with Iran in expert fields.

