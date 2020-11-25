Venezuela to strengthen strategic relations with Iran: FM

Referring to the recent visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Caracas, Jorge Arreaza in an interview with IRNA said that despite the harsh US sanctions, as well as the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus epidemic around the world, Iran and Venezuela are continuing their political relation, trade exchanges and strategic and economic cooperation.

Stating that "Iran and Venezuela have common goals and similar enemies," he said, "It is the strong will for freedom and independence that has united us, and in addition, our economies are complementary to each other. We are both members of OPEC."

Arreaza stressed the importance of Tehran-Caracas bilateral relations during the current governments of the two countries, saying, "I believe that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani emphasize the need to focus on certain strategic areas that have become top priorities for our people as a result of US sanctions against the two countries."

"I believe that Iran and Venezuela have become a clear example of how we can unite despite all the problems and aggression, and this is what has led to the development of our bilateral relations in recent years and will grow much more," he added.

"The meetings between Venezuelan and Iranian delegations are being held uninterruptedly, even in the difficult circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to increase cooperation and focus on priority areas," Arreaza said, adding, "We are now planning to hold a bilateral commission with all ministers from the two governments."

He did not elaborate on the possible trips, adding that plans were underway to hold the joint commission, but that a final date has not yet been set.

ZZ/IRN84118075