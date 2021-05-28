Venezuela Pres. felicitates his Syrian counterpart on victory

Speaker of the People’s Assembly Hammouda Sabbagh announced on Thursday the winning of Bashar al-Assad with the post of President of the Syrian Arab Republic, having the majority of votes with 95.1%.

Following the news, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro congratulated Bashar al-Assad on his victory.

On behalf of the people and government of Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro congratulates the Syrian people on the admirable democratic elections held on May 26, said the statement issued by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza.

The victory of President Bashar al-Assad is the victory of peace and national sovereignty, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister stressed.

Expressing support for the Syrian people, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister stressed that Caracas is adhered to strengthening bilateral relations with this country.

