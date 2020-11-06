Iranian FM meets with Venezuelan President in Caracas

During the meeting, Mohammad Javad Zarif and Nicolas Maduro discussed and exchanged views on various aspects and issues of relations between the two countries and the most important international issues.

Zarif also had a meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart in Caracas.

During the Thursday meeting, the two sides conferred on bilateral, regional, and international issues.

After the meeting, the two top diplomats spoke to reporters about their views on bilateral cooperation and the future of relations between Iran and Venezuela.

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in the Venezuelan capital on Wednesday at the first leg of a three-nation Latin American tour which will also take him to Cuba and Bolivia.

