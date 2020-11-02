  1. Politics
Nov 2, 2020, 5:47 PM

Biden ahead, but Trump narrows gap in 12 swing states

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – Donald Trump is trailing Joe Biden in national polls with one day to go until the election but he is gaining ground in swing states, raising the possibility of an unexpected result.

A national poll of registered voters carried out last week shows Biden leading Trump by 52 percent to 42 percent, virtually unchanged over the last two weeks and in-line with a lead the Democrat has held for months, Daily Mail reported.

But the poll also shows Trump gaining ground in 12 swing states that are crucial to election victory - where Biden now leads 51 percent to 45 percent, cutting the former Vice President's lead from 10 points to 6 points in a little over a month.

Trump is gaining ground in 12 swing states - Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin - bringing down Biden's lead to six points, within the margin of error.

