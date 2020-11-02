Biden ahead, but Trump narrows gap in 12 swing states

A national poll of registered voters carried out last week shows Biden leading Trump by 52 percent to 42 percent, virtually unchanged over the last two weeks and in-line with a lead the Democrat has held for months, Daily Mail reported.

But the poll also shows Trump gaining ground in 12 swing states that are crucial to election victory - where Biden now leads 51 percent to 45 percent, cutting the former Vice President's lead from 10 points to 6 points in a little over a month.

Trump is gaining ground in 12 swing states - Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin - bringing down Biden's lead to six points, within the margin of error.

FA/PR