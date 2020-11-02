Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Nov. 02

Arman-e Melli:
Iran would not tolerate presence of terrorists near its borders, warns Zarif
Aftab:
Obama's latest efforts to realize a world without Trump
Ebtekar:
Leader to deliver speech on Prophet Muhammad birth anniv.
Etela'at:
International Crisis Group warns of post-election US civil war
Khorasan:
Biden, Trump's latest efforts to attract voters
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Obama's full support for the Biden campaign
Shargh:
Leader appoints Hojjatoleslam Khatami as new member of Guardian Council
Trump waiting for a miracle 2016
Kayhan:
Trump supporters, opponents clash in US
700 deaths due to coronavirus at Trump campaign
Mardom Salari:
Zarif warns about presence of terrorists near Iran's borders
US big gambling on electoral votes
