Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Nov. 02

Arman-e Melli:

Iran would not tolerate presence of terrorists near its borders, warns Zarif

Aftab:

Obama's latest efforts to realize a world without Trump

Ebtekar:

Leader to deliver speech on Prophet Muhammad birth anniv.

Etela'at:

International Crisis Group warns of post-election US civil war

Khorasan:

Biden, Trump's latest efforts to attract voters

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Obama's full support for the Biden campaign

Shargh:

Leader appoints Hojjatoleslam Khatami as new member of Guardian Council

Trump waiting for a miracle 2016

Kayhan:

Trump supporters, opponents clash in US

700 deaths due to coronavirus at Trump campaign

Mardom Salari:

Zarif warns about presence of terrorists near Iran's borders

US big gambling on electoral votes

