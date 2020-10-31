Bosnia & Herzegovina eyes bolstering economic coop. with Iran

Speaking in his meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Reza Ghelichkhan on Sat., Nikola Špirić pointed to the high capacities between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Islamic Republic of Iran in trade and economic fields and added, “We need to enhance trade and economic cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“We also need to promote and enhance ties between those who are active in economic activities in various fields especially tourism, transport and telecommunications areas,” Bosnia Parliament speaker stressed.

He described Iran as a country with rich culture and hospitable people and emphasized the need for the expansion of relations between the two countries in various areas.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the political situation of his country and added, “Given the geographical situation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, our goal is to join the European Union and this goal does not conflict with our cooperation with other important countries like the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

While emphasizing the growth of economic ties between the two countries in 2019, before the spread of coronavirus global pandemic, he stated, “Given the high capacities and capabilities of the two countries, it is essential that economic cooperation between Iran and Bosnia should be strengthened.”

Iranian envoy to Bosnia and Herzegovina, for his part, pointed to the amicable and friendly relations between the two countries and added, “While Respecting to its territorial integrity and national sovereignty, Islamic Republic of Iran has always stood by the people and government of Bosnia since the independence of this country and has supported the integration and peaceful coexistence of all ethnic groups in this country.”

MA/IRN84094462