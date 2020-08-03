Tehran-Sarajevo trade volume quadrupled

Bosnian Foreign Minister Bisera Turković in the meeting stressed the need to promote friendly relations between the two countries in various aspects and appreciated the efforts of the Iranian Ambassador to Sarajevo Mahmoud Heidari in this regard.

In the farewell meeting, which took place on the occasion of the imminent end of the Iranian envoy’s mission, Heidari elaborated on the efforts and achievements in the relations between the two nations in recent years and called for the expansion of bilateral ties in the future.

Pointing to the fourfold increase in the volume of trade between the two countries in the past four years, Heidari said: “The outbreak of coronavirus has slowed down this process to some extent, and we hope that by overcoming this disease, the expansion of relations will resume.”

Heidari also referred to the previous visit of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Sarajevo and expressed hope that in the future the Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina would visit Tehran.

During the meeting, Bisera Turković inquired about the situation of the virus outbreak in Iran and expressed hope that the Iranian people would overcome the disease as soon as possible.

She also reminded the effective role of the Iranian government and people in supporting the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina during the difficult times and said: "The people of Bosnia and Herzegovina will always be grateful for the support of the Iranian nation."

On Monday, Heidari also met and held talks with Parliamentary officials of Bosnia and Herzegovina, where he underscored the development of relations with scientific, cultural, and media figures between the two sides.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran supports the independence, territorial integrity, national sovereignty and stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” he said in that meeting.

Tehran and Sarajevo have also emphasized the expansion of cooperation between the two countries and using the experience of each other in the battle against COVID-19.

