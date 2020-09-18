Iran, Bosnia stress expansion of bilateral ties

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the lives and health of the people of the world, as well as the negative effects of the epidemic on relations between the two countries.

Referring to the good relations between Iran and Bosnia and Herzegovina, they stressed the need to develop cooperation.



Iranian ambassador stressed Iran's support for the unity and solidarity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Appreciating Iran's support for the unity of people of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mirsad Besic, for his part, said that the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina will overcoming difficulties.

