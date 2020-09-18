  1. Politics
Sep 18, 2020, 11:20 AM

Iran, Bosnia stress expansion of bilateral ties

Iran, Bosnia stress expansion of bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – Iran's new ambassador to Bosnia Reza Qelichkhan submitted a copy of his credentials to the Director General of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia Mirsad Besic on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the lives and health of the people of the world, as well as the negative effects of the epidemic on relations between the two countries.

Referring to the good relations between Iran and Bosnia and Herzegovina, they stressed the need to develop cooperation.
 
Iranian ambassador stressed Iran's support for the unity and solidarity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Appreciating Iran's support for the unity of people of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mirsad Besic, for his part, said that the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina will overcoming difficulties.

ZZ/IRN84043738

News Code 163648

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News