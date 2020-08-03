Bosnia seeking to expand relations with Iran

In separate meetings with the Iranian Ambassador to Sarajevo Mahmoud Heidari on Sunday, Parliamentary officials of Bosnia and Herzegovina stressed the need to boost relations with the Islamic Republic.

Heidari noted that in addition to formal ties, Iran’s Embassy in Sarajevo has sought to develop relations with scientific, cultural, and media figures in the country.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran supports the independence, territorial integrity, national sovereignty and stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” he added.

The officials of the Bosnian Parliament further appreciated the ambassador’s efforts to expand bilateral relations between the two countries in various political, economic, and cultural fields.

FA/IRN 83894085