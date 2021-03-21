Tehran-Sarajevo determined to expand ties

In an interview with the Oslobodnjr daily, the oldest newspaper in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Reza Ghelich Khan explained the issues related to the relations between the two countries and the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the face of important regional and global developments.

He noted that the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran relies on consolidating peace, stability, and tranquility in the Western Balkans, especially in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“We always support the territorial integrity, national sovereignty, and coexistence of all ethnicities and religions in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” the envoy said.

Emphasizing the importance of developing economic relations between the two countries, he added, "Iran and Bosnia and Herzegovina have high capacities for comprehensive development of relations."

He further added that the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sarajevo is determined to pursue the process of developing and strengthening economic relations between the economic sectors and private companies of the two countries, and in this regard will not withhold any assistance to businessmen of the two countries.

In response to a question about US-Iranian relations during Biden’s tenure, he said, “Whenever the US government stops hostile actions against the Iranian people and announced readiness to lift the sanctions and to respect the rights of the Iranian people, instead of making threats, then it can be said that the situation would be different.”

