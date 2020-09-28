  1. Politics
Iran backs peaceful stability of all ethnic groups in Bosnia

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – Iranian ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina said that Islamic Republic of Iran supports the amicable coexistence, integrity and stability of all ethnic groups in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Reza Ghelichkhan made the remarks on Monday in a ceremony of submitting a copy of his credential to the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Šefik Džaferović and reiterated that Islamic Republic of Iran backs amicable coexistence and stability of all ethnic groups in this country wholeheartedly.

In developments of the last three decades, government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran have always stood by the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina, he said, adding, “Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported and will continue to support peaceful coexistence, stability, and integrity of all ethnic groups as well as development of Bosnia and Herzegovina.”

Šefik Džaferović, for his part, praised and appreciated Iran’s support for the people and government of Bosnia and Herzegovina since independence of his country and stated, “Iran is a great and important country and relations between the two countries have always been at a good level.”

He further pointed out that government of Bosnia and Herzegovina welcomes broadening and enhancing political, economic and cultural ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In this meeting, the two sides emphasized the need for developing political, cultural and economic relations as well as closer cooperation between the two countries.

