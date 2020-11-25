Iran to back any step for strengthening Bosnia’s development

Iranian Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Reza Ghalichkhan made the remarks in his separate meetings with Bosnian Second Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Denis Zvizdić and Deputy Speaker of the House of Peoples of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina Dragan Čović on Wed.

Islamic Republic of Iran will support any step taken to strengthen the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and development of Bosnia and Herzegovina and will always stand by the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina from all ethnicities, the envoy reiterated.

In these meetings, Ghelichkhan expressed hope that relations between Iran and Bosnia will be expanded in all fields with the support of parliaments of the two countries.

Turning to Tehran's approach towards Sarajevo, he said, "Iran has stood by the Bosnian people and government with respect to territorial integrity and national sovereignty since the beginning of Bosnia and Herzegovina's independence. While supporting all ethnic groups living in the country, Islamic Republic of Iran has backed its integrity and unity eagerly.”

While congratulating the successful holding of local elections in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iranian envoy emphasized strengthening of relations with all Bosnian ethnic groups including Serbs, Croats as one of the goals of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Bosnian Second Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Denis Zvizdić, for his part, appreciated Iran’s assistance to Bosnia in 1990s and welcomed the growing trend of relations between the two countries.

Turning to the spread of the coronavirus global pandemic, he said, “Exchanging delegations at the highest levels, holding joint economic commission and meeting between Iranian and Bosnian traders should be followed up seriously after the termination of pandemic.”

In this meeting, Deputy Speaker of the House of Peoples of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina Dragan Čović said that Iranian and Bosnian parliaments have established very good relationship with each other and this amicable tie will be resumed after the end of coronavirus global pandemic.

