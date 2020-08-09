Iran, Bosnia seeking to expand media coop.

During the meeting, Heidari submitted the first draft of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of Media cooperation.

He said that state media of the two countries have had a good collaboration in recent years and further expressed hope that both sides boost mutual ties in the near future.

The head of the state broadcasting of Bosnia and Herzegovina also appreciated the support of the Iranian government and people in difficult times and stressed the need to strengthen cultural cooperation.

Both sides further emphasized the significance of media exchange between the two countries which will expand bilateral economic and cultural relations.

