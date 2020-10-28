Zarif, Jahangiri felicitate Czech Republic on National Day

Addressing Andrej Babiš, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic in a congratulatory message, the Iranian First Vice President, Is'hagh Jahangiri, congratulated the National Day of the Czech Republic to the Prime Minister and the people of the Czech Republic.

In his message, Janhangiri stressed boosting bilateral cooperation with this country in all fields.

Also, in a separate message, Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif felicitated this national occasion to his counterpart Thomas Petrich.

The Czech Republic was part of the Hungarian Empire until the early twentieth century when it declared independence on October 28, 1918, after World War I.

