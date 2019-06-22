Czech Republic's Gratias Agit Award presented to Iranian translator

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Tomas Petricek on 14 June handed out Gratias Agit awards to fifteen Czech expatriates and foreigners for promoting the good name of the Czech Republic abroad.

Reza Mirchi, Iranian translator who lives in Prague, was granted the Gratias agit Award during a ceremony attended by Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek.

Reza Mirchi is currently preparing an anthology of Czech writers whose works concern Iran and has been translated into Persian, and he works on an extensive archive of Czech-Iranian literary and industrial relations. He is interested in puppetry, and has prepared a project about Tomáš Baťka, a Czech who laid the foundations for modern puppetry in Iran.

He organizes cultural seminars and exhibitions, such as an exhibition of translations of Czech authors into Persian in the National Library at Klementinum and a seminar Václav Havel in the modern Iranian literary and theatre world at the Václav Havel Library. He participated in the cultural events of the Czech Embassy in Tehran, most recently in the preparation and organization of exhibitions to celebrate its 100th anniversary – 12 Worlds and TAPO 9010 at the Iranian Museum of Graphic Design in Tehran. Through his long-term work he has significantly contributed to the mutual awareness of Czech and Iranian culture in the field of literature, theatre education and language.

The Gratias Agit has been awarded by the Minister of Foreign Affairs for the promotion of the good name of the Czech Republic abroad ever since 1997 in appreciation of prominent personalities and organizations developing activities in nongovernmental fields. Along with the increasing role of civic society, this award, too, is becoming an ever more prestigious prize for the voluntary activities of people committed to working for the benefit of the whole society, for the promotion of friendship among nations and for the promotion of the good name of the Czech Republic in the world.

