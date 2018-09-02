Iran's VP felicitates Slovakia on 'Day of Constitution'

In a message to his Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini on Sunday, Es'hagh Jahangiri felicitated the country's 'Day of the Constitution of the Slovak Republic', celebrated each year on September 1.

In his message, Jahangiri expressed hope that "in the light of will and joint efforts and taking advantage of all existing capacities, we will witness the expansion of bilateral relations, especially in the economic and commercial spheres."

Slovakia celebrated the national holiday on September 1, remembering the adoption of its constitution in Bratislava in 1992. The adoption was preceded by passing the Declaration of Independence of the Slovak Republic submitted to the Slovak National Council on April 16, 1991.

