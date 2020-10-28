Swap of two US detained spies complete lie: Zarif

Mohammad Javad Zarif noted on Wednesday that reports of exchanging two US spies are a complete lie.

“We have Iranian citizens imprisoned in different countries on the orders of the US, and we also have prisoners in the US itself. There are people in the US whose illegal sentences have expired, but the Americans prevented them from returning to Iran,” he maintained.

"Accordingly, we suggested that all prisoners on both sides be swapped everywhere, and we emphasize on this issue, however, the issue of exchanging two detained spies with the United States is a complete lie," he added.

A number of media outlets have claimed in recent days that two controversial US spies in Iran will soon be exchanged with Iranian prisoners in the United States.

FA/IRN 84091482