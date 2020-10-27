More economic warfare against Iran to bring US less influence

In a tweet on Monday, Zarif wrote, “NSA@robertcobrien just admitted that U.S. has out-sanctioned its ability to inflict more pain on Iranian people.

"Time for the US to finally admit it is a #SanctionAddict," added the minister.

"Kick the habit. More economic warfare against Iran will bring the U.S. less—and not more—influence.”

His tweet came as US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said that the US has little opportunity left to impose new sanctions against Russia and Iran, as there are already many of them.

“One of the problems that we have with both Iran and Russia is that we have so many sanctions against those countries that there's very little left for us to do so," he added.

