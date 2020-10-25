IRGC protecting NW borders against Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

As reported, the IRGC forces are stationed in the cities of Jolfa and Khoda Afarin in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan which have joint borders both with the Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia to ensure the safety of people and security at the joint borders.

On the morning of Sunday, October 26, clashes between the Armenian and Azerbaijani militaries resumed on the border between the two countries.

Iran has repeatedly warned the warring parties in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that Tehran will not remain indifferent if the shells fired in the fighting continue to hit Iranian territories.

According to reports, several missiles fired during the Nagorno-Karabakh war have hit districts in Iran’s northwestern province of East Azarbaijan in recent days.

