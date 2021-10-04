No mediation needed for Iran relations with NW neighbors

Speaking about the recent developments in Iran's relations with its northwestern neighboring countries on Monday press conference, he said that relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan have always been growing and expanding.

During the last few months in the war and after that, Iran has always pursued its principled policy and at the same time has not withheld any help from its brothers in the Republic of Azerbaijan, he added.

He went on to say that the Islamic Republic of Iran not only respects the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Azerbaijan, but also helps to preserve it.

According to him, Iran enjoys good relations with the Azerbaijan Republic and other regional countries and there is no need for mediation of others.

What is clear is that Azerbaijan should not allow its borders to be abused by a third party against Iran, he stressed.

Iran's relations with neighboring countries in Central Asia and the South Caucasus are going on with seriousness and good dynamism, he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khatibzadeh also warned about the presence of terrorists in Iraqi Kurdistan, saying that Tehran cant tolerate the presence of anti-Iranian terrorist groups on the borders of the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Iran has always adopted strategic patience towards these terrorist groups, he said, adding that however, today this patience has run out.

The Kurdistan Region and the central government of Iraq must fulfill their duties and disarm these terrorist groups, he stressed.

