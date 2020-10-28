Parl. speaker Ghalibaf tests positive for COVID-19

In a tweet early on Wednesday, Ghalibaf informed that he has been infected with the respiratory disease after one of his office colleagues had shown the symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

“I am currently under quarantine, and God willing, I will continue my tasks [from quarantine],” he added.

Iran has been among the countries hardest hit by the new coronavirus, which first showed up in China in late December 2019 before spreading to other parts of the world.

A total of 581,824 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in Iran, of whom 33,299 have died and over 463,000 have recovered from the disease.

