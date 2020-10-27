  1. Economy
Oct 27, 2020, 6:59 PM

Semnan exports top $120m in six months

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – A total of 116,000 tons of goods worth $120.4 million were exported form Semnan province during the first six months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Sept. 21).

According to Director General of Semnan Customs Administration Ali Sa’doddin, the exports registered an 8% growth in value and 9% drop in volume compared with the similar period of last year.

He noted that 69 types of products were exported by 71 production units in the central province during the said period.

The average value of each ton of exports from Semnan province stood at $1,000 over the period under review, down 15% compared with the corresponding period of last year.

Sa’doddin added that 5,517 tons of commodities worth $24.3 million were imported into Semnan in the first half of the current year, indicating a 29% and 4% decline in terms of volume and value respectively year-on-year.

