Iran’s export going on stably despite tough sanctions

Speaking on the occasion of National Day of Export to Honor Exemplary Exporters of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Tehran province on Tuesday, Saber Parnian said that exports of small-scale economic enterprises registered an 18 percent growth in the first half of the current year (from March 21 to Sept. 22) as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

He further reiterated that country’s export is going on stably in spite of tough sanctions imposed against the country.

While emphasizing on paving suitable way for exports and export activities, Parnian added, “With the activation of economic diplomacy and provision of necessary platforms for coordination of industrial and production units, export of the country will be accelerated.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the economic diplomacy in the field of exports and added, “Economic diplomacy of the country in the field of export is required to be improved and strengthened. For this purpose, expert economic counselors and envoys of the country should be active consecutively in 15 neighboring countries as well as European states in order to spur export.”

Industrial and production units based in Tehran province enjoy high potentials and capabilities, he said, adding, “Benefited from competent and able industrial units, exports can be increased by 10fold within the next years, because, product which is produced in the country is able to compete with similar foreign products in terms of quality and price.”

