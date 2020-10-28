  1. Economy
Exports via Sistan and Baluchestan top 700k tons in 7 months

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – A total of 705,483 tons of goods were exported from Sistan and Baluchestan province’s customs terminals and border markets in the seven months of the current calendar year.

Head of Road and Transportation Department of Sistan and Baluchestan Ayoub Kord said Milak border terminal had the lion’s share of the southeastern province’s exports with 427,782 tons, followed by Mirjaveh border crossing with 277,701 tons.

He noted that exports mainly included edibles, cement, fuels, liquid natural gas, tar, and chemical products.

According to Kord, a total of 125,804 passengers also were transported through the two major border crossings during the seven-month period.

The imports through Milak and Mirjaveh crossings amounted to 327,608 and 39,831 tons respectively during the period, he noted.

