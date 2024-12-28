Iran-China strategic partnership is ironclad: Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Saturday. The two top diplomats reviewed progress in the implementation of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and China and discussed the latest developments in the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister posted on X at the end of his talks on Saturday, saying "The Iran-China strategic partnership is ironclad because it's underpinned by cultural & civilizational bonds and rooted in shared values & interests."

"With expanding conflict & terrorism in our region - amid malign attempts at domineering on the global level - Iran and China are determined more than ever to uphold the rule of law and preserve stability," he said.

"As our joint statement today in Beijing aptly underscores: The Middle East belongs to the people of Middle East...its future and destiny should be determined by its own people," he concluded.

China is Iran’s largest trade partner. Both states are subject to different levels of illegal sanctions imposed by the US.

The two countries signed the long-term strategic partnership deal to reinforce their long-standing economic and political alliance.

MNA