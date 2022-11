Director General of Semnan Customs Administration Ali Sa’doddin said that the exported goods were worth 70 million dollars.

He went on to say that the figure shows a 53 percent hike in value compared to the same period last year.

In terms of tonnage, the figure marks a 26 percent surge compared to the year before, he added.

There are over 2,000 industrial units active in Semnan province.

