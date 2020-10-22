Sistan, Baluchestan exports to Afghanistan grows 132% in H1

As the Deputy Head of Sistan and Baluchestan Industry, Mine and Trade Organization Mohammad Rafi Soltanzadeh told Mehr news on Wednesday, exports of the southeastern Iranian province during the first six months of this year (ended on September 22,), amounted to $507.2 million, registering an increase of 132 percent compared to the same period last year.

"Exports through the customs of Sistan and Baluchestan province to Afghanistan during the announced period stood at $291.3 million and the export through the markets of the province to the neighboring country was $215.9 million," Soltanzadeh said.

According to him, construction materials (cement), apples, and ceramic tiles were the major goods exported to Afganistan in the said time.

As reported, earlier, Iran is to establish a joint border gate with Afghanistan before the termination of the current year (to end March 20, 2021) and once this joint border gate is launched, border control will be accelerated significantly.

Development of the TIR Customs Convention to Southeast and East Asia via Iran is one of the salient and positive measures taken by the Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) for facilitating border transit and development of transit.

In Fact, the membership of India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and also Central Asian states in the TIR Convention provide suitable ways for the facilitation of transport and export of Iranian products to East Asia as well as transit of products needed by Central Asian states and Southeast and East Asian countries.

HJ/5053453