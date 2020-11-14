Iran’s trade vol. exchange with Europe at $8.8bn in 7 months

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi broke the news on Sat. and reiterated, “Over 15,910,816 tons of products, valued at $8,807,879,841, were exchanged with Europe in this period.”

He went on to say that more than 5,605,891 tons of products, valued at $2,066,840,538, were exported from the Islamic Republic of Iran to Europe in the seven months of the current year.

Iran’s main target export markets in this period included Turkey, with importing $1,489,372,408 worth of products from the Islamic Republic of Iran, followed by Russia, Germany and Italy respectively, IRICA spokesman stated.

In this period, Islamic Republic of Iran exported its products to 37 European countries including Austria, Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Switzerland, Denmark, France, Spain, UK, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Slovakia, Norway, etc.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Latifi pointed to the volume of products imported into the country from Europe and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran imported over 10,304,925 tons of products, valued at $6,741,039,303, from March 21 to Oct. 22.”

Iran imported products from 44 European countries including UK, France, Germany, Italy, Czech, Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Ireland, Croatia, the Netherlands, Poland, Ukraine, Russia, etc., IRICA spokesman Latifi added.

MA/5071155