Iran condemns ‘heinous’ terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

“Dear Afghanistan once again was injured by blind terrorism. Afghan students fell victim to ugly violence and an endless war they had never chosen,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh tweeted early on Saturday, while posting a photo of the aftermath the explosion.

He further offered condolences to the Afghan nation and government, adding, “Tonight, Iran is mourning the tragedy in Afghanistan.”

A suicide bomber blew himself up near an education center in the Afghan capital on Saturday, killing at least 18 people and wounding 57 others,

In another attack, a roadside bomb hit a passenger bus in Kabul on Saturday. The bus was en route to the eastern city of Ghazni.

According to reports, nine civilians, including three women, were killed in the explosion.

