Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 26

Ebtekar:
Trump says he has voted for himself
China, Germany are important US rivals in new world developments
Etemad:
Expert: Talks with murderer of Gen. Soleimani to be tougher than with Joe Biden
Iran:
IRGC Ground Forces deploy troops in NW borders
Khorasan:
Iran’s oil export to China up 26%
Shargh:
Will Biden become an opportunity for Iran?
Kayhan:
Leader offers recommendations for controlling COVID-19
Ansarullah targets Saudi airport, military bases by missiles, drones
Repetition of ‘October sedition’ in Iraq with goal of eliminating PMU, Parl. to rescue America
Ettela’at:
30 people killed after ISIL conducts terrorist attack in Shia neighborhood in Afghanistan
Erdogan says Turkey will continue supporting Iran in the face US sanctions
Leader highlights need for adopting ‘firm decisions’, cooperation of all people to confront coronavirus
Severe restrictions imposed in 43 Iranian cities
MAH
Your Comment