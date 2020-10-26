Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 26

Ebtekar:

Trump says he has voted for himself

China, Germany are important US rivals in new world developments

Etemad:

Expert: Talks with murderer of Gen. Soleimani to be tougher than with Joe Biden

Iran:

IRGC Ground Forces deploy troops in NW borders

Khorasan:

Iran’s oil export to China up 26%

Shargh:

Will Biden become an opportunity for Iran?

Kayhan:

Leader offers recommendations for controlling COVID-19

Ansarullah targets Saudi airport, military bases by missiles, drones

Repetition of ‘October sedition’ in Iraq with goal of eliminating PMU, Parl. to rescue America

Ettela’at:

30 people killed after ISIL conducts terrorist attack in Shia neighborhood in Afghanistan

Erdogan says Turkey will continue supporting Iran in the face US sanctions

Leader highlights need for adopting ‘firm decisions’, cooperation of all people to confront coronavirus

Severe restrictions imposed in 43 Iranian cities

MAH