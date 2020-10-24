  1. Politics
Oct 24, 2020, 2:21 PM

Iran terms Sudan's agreement on ties normalization ‘shameful’

Iran terms Sudan's agreement on ties normalization ‘shameful’

TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) – Iran has reacted to a “shameful” agreement between the US and Sudan to normalize ties with the Israeli regime under the pretext of removing the African country from a so-called terrorism blacklist.

“The White House announcement on #Sudan couldn't be more symbolic,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry tweeted on Saturday.

“Pay enough ransom, close your eyes on the crimes against Palestinians, then you'll be taken off the so-called ‘terrorism’ blacklist. Obviously, the list is as phony as the US fight against terrorism. Shameful!” the ministry added.

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday at the White House that Sudan and the Israeli regime had agreed to normalize relations.

Trump sealed the agreement in a phone call with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sudanese prime minister Abdalla Hamdok and Burhan, senior US officials said.

The announcement has led to a public outcry in Sudan as angry protesters have taken to the streets to condemn the decision.

Numerous Sudanese political parties also lined up to declare their outright rejection of the normalization agreement between their country and the Zionist regime, stressing they are going to form a front to oppose the move.

MR/IRN84086718

News Code 165114

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News