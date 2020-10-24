Iran terms Sudan's agreement on ties normalization ‘shameful’

“The White House announcement on #Sudan couldn't be more symbolic,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry tweeted on Saturday.

“Pay enough ransom, close your eyes on the crimes against Palestinians, then you'll be taken off the so-called ‘terrorism’ blacklist. Obviously, the list is as phony as the US fight against terrorism. Shameful!” the ministry added.

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday at the White House that Sudan and the Israeli regime had agreed to normalize relations.

Trump sealed the agreement in a phone call with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sudanese prime minister Abdalla Hamdok and Burhan, senior US officials said.

The announcement has led to a public outcry in Sudan as angry protesters have taken to the streets to condemn the decision.

Numerous Sudanese political parties also lined up to declare their outright rejection of the normalization agreement between their country and the Zionist regime, stressing they are going to form a front to oppose the move.

