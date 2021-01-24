US, Zionist National Sec. Advisers discuss Iran in phone call

This is the first contact between the Biden White House and the Zionist prime minister's office. During the transition, the Biden team refrained from speaking to foreign governments, Axios reported.

Zionist regime's authorities said the call was meant mainly as an introduction and to kick off the dialogue.

"The two sides agreed to speak soon on a meeting on Iran, regional issues, and the advancement of the Abraham Accords," the office of Zionist Prime Minister said in a statement, confirming the phone call.

They also covered the Abraham Accords — the biblical branding the administration has given to the individual normalization agreements between the Zionist Regime and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

In recent days, Sullivan made calls to senior advisers in the UK, France, Germany, Japan, and South Korea.

The White House did not comment on the call with the Zionist national security adviser.

Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is concerned about President Biden's stated goal of trying to resume the nuclear deal with Iran. Such a move could result in tensions between the Biden administration and the Regime.

Secretary of State-designate Tony Blinken said at his confirmation hearing this week that "there is a long way" until the Iran deal could be resumed.

He stressed that the US will consult with the Zionist Regime and the Persian Gulf states before making any decisions

