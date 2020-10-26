US, Zionist regime have no place in future of region

In a statement on Monday, the Permanent Secretariat of the International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada of the Iranian parliament strongly condemned the normalization of relations of UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan with the Zionist regime.

The statement noted that the normalization will not lead to regional peace and security and will increase the determination of the Resistance to liberate all occupied territories.

The US and the Zionist regime are well aware that they have no place in the future of the region and these political and tactical maneuvers have no effect on the Resistance and the regional developments, the statement said.

On September 15, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed US-brokered normalization agreements with the Israeli regime at the White House — a move that was condemned by the Palestinian government and people as a betrayal of their cause.

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday at the White House that Sudan and the Israeli regime had agreed to normalize relations. The announcement has led to a public outcry in Sudan as angry protesters have taken to the streets to condemn the decision.

