Gantz, Ashkenazi not-informed of Netanyahu visit to S. Arabia

The Jerusalem Post quoted political sources as saying that the Tel Aviv regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not inform War Minister Benny Gantz or his so-called Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi about his trip to Saudi Arabia.

The newspaper pointed out that the head of the Mossad, Yossi Cohen, was the one who accompanied Netanyahu to Saudi Arabia to meet the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

Thus, according to the newspaper, Netanyahu continued his effort not to inform Gantz and Ashkenazi of the main diplomatic developments, after he had not informed them in advance of the agreements he had reached about the normalization of ties with the UAE and Bahrain.

Zionist media reported earlier today that Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by Mossad Head Yossi Cohen, made a secret trip to the Saudi city of Neom on Sunday, where he held a tripartite meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

