COVID-19 death toll tops 1.1 million worldwide

According to the latest figures on Friday, 42,009,491 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passed 1,142,942 and recoveries amounting to 31,192,392.

With over 8 million coronavirus cases, the US has the highest number of confirmed infections in the world. The number of infections officially reported in the country now stands at 8,661,722, while the death toll has hit at least 228,381.

India has recorded 7,761,312 million COVID-19 cases with death toll at 117,336.

Brazil comes in third place with 5,332,634 infections and 155,962 deaths.

The COVID-19 death toll in Russia surged to 25,242, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 1,463,306.

It is followed by Spain, Argentina, France, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, the UK, and South Africa in terms of infection.

The hardest-hit nation in West Asia remains Iran, which saw the region’s first major outbreak. Some 31,650 people have died there from the virus, with 550,757 confirmed cases and 442,674 recoveries.

ZZ/