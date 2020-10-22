  1. Politics
US better to end its crimes, malign presence in region: FM

TEHRAN, Oct. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that the United States is better to end its crimes and malign presence in the region.

In a tweet on Thursday, Saeed Khatibzadeh lashed out at the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and wrote, “It is better to end your crimes and malign presence in our region.”

“The US has underwritten 5yrs of Saudi-led slaughter in Yemen. Its abuse of diplo cover is also notorious: just ask ex-spymaster @SecPompeo. US is thus in NO position to lecture Yemenis & Iranians abt their bilat ties. Better to end your crimes & malign presence in our region,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman added.

