US Embassy in Riyadh warns of possible missile, drone attacks

In this statement, US Embassy in Riyadh alerted American citizens living in Saudi Arabia of a potential missile and drone attack on the city.

According to reports of possible missile and drone strikes on Riyadh, American citizens are advised to be vigilant and take the necessary precautions.

The statement recommended that if citizens stay outside the residence and hear the sound of an explosion, immediately lie on the ground and avoid contact with unknown objects left over from the explosion of a rocket or UAV.

Yemeni forces have repeatedly carried out attacks on the Saudi’s military infrastructures in retaliation for the Saudi coalition's brutal attacks on oppressed Yemeni citizens.

Spokesman of Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e on Tuesday announced that that the Saudi Airport "Abha", in southern Saudi Arabia, was once again targeted by drones.

Given the above issue, Yahya Sare’e said that Yemeni air force targeted an important military center at Abha Airport this morning in an offensive operation.

He further pointed out that the attack was carried out with "K2 Qassif” drones and was a direct confrontation.

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman emphasized that Yemeni army continues its military operations against Saudi aggressors and the siege of the country.

MA/FNA13990807000994