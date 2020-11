In a tweet on Sunday, Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, “Fully understandable that @SecPompeo is furious about having to leave Foggy Bottom after 2.5yrs of one embarrassing failure after the other.”

"Max pressure" failed, & so have the outlaw charlatans behind it. Soon he'll be on ash heap of history, as proud Iranian ppl stand tall,” he added.

