Iran summons Swiss envoy over US officials’ baseless claims

Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Islamic Republic of Iran advises the United States to refrain from useless projections.

Swiss envoy to Iran was summoned by Assistant and Director General of Iranian Foreign Ministry for American Affairs on Thursday following some baseless allegations raised by US officials about interference of other countries in the upcoming 2020 Presidential Election in the United States.

While rejecting the repeated claims and false, clumsy and fraudulent reports of the US officials, Khatibzadeh emphasized once again that it does not matter for Tehran which of the two current candidates will run for the White House.

The US regime and its intelligence and security services, which have a long history of interfering and creating chaos in the elections of other countries, make baseless claims on the eve of the US elections to advance their undemocratic project and predefined scenario with some projections, he said, adding, “It is not far-fetched that the designers of such childish scenarios seek to divert public attention and suspicious provocations in the run-up to the elections.”

Islamic Republic of Iran advises the United States is to refrain from useless projections, baseless accusations and suspicious scenarios, and try to act like a normal country in the field of international relations and in relation to other countries, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Khatibzadeh underscored.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe claimed late Wednesday that voter registration information had been obtained by Iran and Russia in an attempt to undermine confidence in the 2020 election.

Ratcliffe claimed Iran sought to sow unrest in the US in an attempt to damage the candidacy of President Donald Trump.

