EU Parliament's anti-Iran res sycophancy for Biden

Hossein Amir Abdullahian, Special Assistant to the Iranian Parliament’s Speaker and Director General of International Affairs of the Parliament took to Tweeter on late Friday to say, “Hostile @Europarl_EN Res is sycophancy for Biden&violation of Iranians' rights.”

“Killers of kids w/special diseases via sanctions&hosting terrorist MEK are ineligible to speak abt HR, ask release of dual-national spies&murderer of Iranian scientist”, he said and added, “Europe thinks abt its interests.”

