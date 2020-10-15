'Weapons embargo against Iran not linked with nuclear deal'

"As you know, the United Nations Security Council did not impose a weapons embargo on Iran in 2015. Tehran voluntarily undertook a number of restrictions. It was done in the interests of the soonest successful outcome of the talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to settle the situation around the Iranian nuclear program," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, TASS reported.

"And all the parties knew from the very beginning that these restrictions had nothing to do with the settlement of the situation around the Iranian nuclear program. Moreover, the term of the corresponding provisions has expired," she added.

The Russian diplomat stressed that Iran was Russia’s reliable partner in many areas of cooperation.

"We are convinced that all possibilities stemming from the expiration of the provisions of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 that are linked with military technical cooperation with Iran will be duly taken into account and used on the basis of mutual benefit and in the interests of the peoples of our two states," Zakharova stressed.

The ban on arms exports to Iran under the nuclear deal expires on October 18, 2020.

ZZ/TASS