Iran, Russia discuss on broadening bilateral media coop.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi explored avenues for enhancing bilateral relations and countering the unrealistic media hypes of western media outlets against the two countries.

The two sides turned down the claim of western countries on impartiality, neutrality and independency of media and reiterated, “unfortunately, media outlets in the West have now become a tool for psychological warfare and spreading unreal news against independent countries.”

Also, the two sides pointed to the development of relations between the two countries at all levels and all fields and described the closeness and common positions of the two countries in various issues [including opposition to tough Western countries’ sanctions and regional cooperation] as a good opportunity for closer cooperation with each other.

Exchanging media delegations, paving suitable way for exchange of views between media companions of the two countries, facilitating the media interview between the two countries with the concerned officials, continuing bilateral consultations between Foreign Ministry spokespersons of the two countries bilaterally and with Foreign Ministry spokespersons of other friend countries were of the other issues that were discussed by the two sides.

MA/4996405