  1. Economy
Aug 31, 2020, 3:00 PM

Shalamcheh border crossing resumes operation after short halt

Shalamcheh border crossing resumes operation after short halt

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Shalamcheh border crossing, which connects Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province to Basra in Iraq, resumed trade operation on Monday morning after a temporary halt last week.

According to Ali Mousavi, an official with Arvand Free Zone Organization, the major border crossing’s operations, which were suspended on Saturday and Sunday on the occasion of Tasu’a and Ashura – two important mourning days during the lunar month of Muharram – resumed operation early Monday.

He added that based on an agreement with the Iraqi side, traders are allowed to export non-oil goods, including foodstuffs, fruits, vegetables, and meat, as well as technical and engineering services, to the neighboring country through Shalamcheh.

Iraq closed its international borders and provincial boundaries in March, except for the delivery of essential goods such as food to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The country partially reopened its southern Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran on July 7 after more than three months to combat the viral outbreak.

MR/IRN84021419

News Code 162926

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News