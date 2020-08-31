Shalamcheh border crossing resumes operation after short halt

According to Ali Mousavi, an official with Arvand Free Zone Organization, the major border crossing’s operations, which were suspended on Saturday and Sunday on the occasion of Tasu’a and Ashura – two important mourning days during the lunar month of Muharram – resumed operation early Monday.

He added that based on an agreement with the Iraqi side, traders are allowed to export non-oil goods, including foodstuffs, fruits, vegetables, and meat, as well as technical and engineering services, to the neighboring country through Shalamcheh.

Iraq closed its international borders and provincial boundaries in March, except for the delivery of essential goods such as food to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The country partially reopened its southern Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran on July 7 after more than three months to combat the viral outbreak.

