The Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources announced that in the near future, it will send a technical team to Iran to discuss the construction of a joint dam with the Iranian side on the Arvand Rud.

The ministry's spokesperson said that the two sides need to discuss technical issues to reach an agreement in this sector.

He underlined that the Iraq-Iran issue over Arvand Rud needs to be discussed and resolved.

HJ/FNA14000502000701