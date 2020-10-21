  1. Politics
Iranian FM sympathizes with flood-stricken Vietnamese nation

TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – Following the occurrence of flood and landslides in Vietnam, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman expressed sympathy with the government and people of the country.

Saeed Khatibzadeh sympathized with the government and people of Vietnam on Wednesday after floods and landslide hit some regions in the country.

Floods and landslides in Vietnam are reported to have left at least 102 people dead or missing, while tens of thousands of people have lost their homes to rising water, the Guardian reported.

Two storms that hit central Vietnam in the first two weeks of October, Storm Linfa and Storm Nangka, brought six times higher than average rainfall, flooding 136,000 houses and forcing 90,000 people to evacuate their homes. A third cyclone is expected to hit the coast in the coming days.

