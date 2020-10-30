  1. Politics
Iranian FM reacts to statement of US Justice Department

TEHRAN, Oct. 30 (MNA) –Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh showed reaction to the statement issued by the US Department of Justice.

In a tweet on Fri., Khatibzadeh wrote, “The Pirates of the Caribbean openly boasting abt their booty.”

“Only, as we said before: it wasn't ours. But sb else's oil has certainly been stolen. No one civilized brags abt stealing.”

“To US rogue regime: your toolbox, unlike ours, is shrinking by the day. Ask @robertcobrien!” he tweeted.

According to the Washington Post, the US Department of Justice said in a statement that this country had sold 1.1 million barrels of oil from four ships seized in the high seas on Thursday.

The value of this oil shipment was $40 million.

The United States pirates the oil shipment by seizing four ships bound for Venezuela on August 13.

