Iranian FM reacts to statement of US Justice Department

In a tweet on Fri., Khatibzadeh wrote, “The Pirates of the Caribbean openly boasting abt their booty.”

“Only, as we said before: it wasn't ours. But sb else's oil has certainly been stolen. No one civilized brags abt stealing.”

“To US rogue regime: your toolbox, unlike ours, is shrinking by the day. Ask @robertcobrien!” he tweeted.

According to the Washington Post, the US Department of Justice said in a statement that this country had sold 1.1 million barrels of oil from four ships seized in the high seas on Thursday.

The value of this oil shipment was $40 million.

The United States pirates the oil shipment by seizing four ships bound for Venezuela on August 13.

MA/5059938